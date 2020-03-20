Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,687 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Livent worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTHM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,358,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,697,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 111,045 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,304,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE:LTHM opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $842.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Livent Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.