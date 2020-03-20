Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Patrick F. Coveney Acquires 450,000 Shares

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Patrick F. Coveney purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £472,500 ($621,546.96).

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.42) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. Greencore Group plc has a one year low of GBX 151.75 ($2.00) and a one year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71).

GNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 252.86 ($3.33).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

