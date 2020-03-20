Guess? Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,418 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 370% compared to the average volume of 2,003 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on GES. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GES stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Guess? has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $415.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

