Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $135,505.45 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $135,505.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,639.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $360,221.96.

On Thursday, December 19th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $113,885.04.

NYSE GWRE opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,547,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,231 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,804,000 after purchasing an additional 411,558 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,830 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,603,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

