H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 185.

HM.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 220 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 125 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at SEK 118.98 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52 week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52 week high of SEK 245.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 188.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 190.52.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

