Harmony Gold Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 12,195 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,270% compared to the average volume of 890 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE:HMY opened at $2.19 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $998.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $2,650,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 43.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,876.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,950,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775,386 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

