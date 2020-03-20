High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$1.75 to C$0.90 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price target on shares of High Arctic Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

HWO opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $34.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$4.00.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

