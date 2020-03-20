Hope Bancorp Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

