Hospitality Properties Trust Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SVC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $947.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,741,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.39%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

