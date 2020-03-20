H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.60% from the stock’s current price.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$9.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$19.15 and a 1-year high of C$23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69.

In related news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 6,100 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,957 shares in the company, valued at C$1,795,541.72. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.24 per share, with a total value of C$202,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,166,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,610,526.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $590,244.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

