Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Director Acquires C$149,500.00 in Stock

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Director Asim Ghosh acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,031.60.

HSE opened at C$2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.88. Husky Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is currently -35.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Husky Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.59.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

