Ilan Kaufthal Acquires 30,000 Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Stock

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Tronox Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROX shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 111.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 15.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 399,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 303,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.