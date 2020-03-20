Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Imax traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 39146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Imax news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,918.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Imax in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $495.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imax Company Profile (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

