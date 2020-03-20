IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Sells 5,170 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64).

LON IMI opened at GBX 674.80 ($8.88) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,064.20. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 867.80 ($11.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74.

Get IMI alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMI shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,122.14 ($14.76).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.