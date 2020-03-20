Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.47.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$13.13 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.48. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.