Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.67

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.67 and last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 425359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 49,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.