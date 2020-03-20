Informa (LON:INF) Lifted to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informa (LON:INF) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 729 ($9.59) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 744 ($9.79).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INF. Deutsche Bank lowered Informa to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Informa to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 873 ($11.48) to GBX 791 ($10.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Informa from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Informa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 809 ($10.64).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 396.70 ($5.22) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 686.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 783.18. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Informa’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

