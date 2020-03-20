InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE IN opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.61.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

