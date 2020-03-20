InMode (INMD) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare InMode to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InMode and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million $61.15 million 11.14 InMode Competitors $1.12 billion $125.80 million 12.01

InMode’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than InMode. InMode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InMode and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 InMode Competitors 332 868 1533 80 2.48

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 153.79%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 66.08%. Given InMode’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 39.10% 52.38% 41.08% InMode Competitors -224.80% -75.47% -10.87%

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

