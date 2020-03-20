Insider Buying: Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Acquires $150,900.00 in Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director David Nierenberg bought 30,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00.

Shares of RVSB opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 27.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVSB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

