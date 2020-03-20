Insider Buying: Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) Insider Acquires A$181,733.90 in Stock

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) insider Karl Simich bought 50,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.61 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,733.90 ($128,889.29).

On Wednesday, February 26th, Karl Simich bought 50,000 shares of Sandfire Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.53 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$226,400.00 ($160,567.38).

Shares of ASX SFR opened at A$3.12 ($2.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$5.66. Sandfire Resources NL has a 52-week low of A$3.18 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of A$7.65 ($5.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $516.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Sandfire Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

