Insider Buying: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Acquires $98,406.00 in Stock

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Scott E. Lamb bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,263.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $12.68 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.48 million and a PE ratio of 24.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PNTG. SunTrust Banks began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

