Insider Selling: Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $545,896.26 in Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,428.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karl Strohmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,101 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.44, for a total transaction of $632,458.44.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total transaction of $697,904.41.

On Thursday, January 16th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60.

EQIX stock opened at $550.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $612.76 and its 200 day moving average is $578.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $440.72 and a 1-year high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $742.00 to $680.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,940,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,310,000 after purchasing an additional 370,877 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.