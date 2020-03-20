Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.46.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$12.99 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.87 and a one year high of C$19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$942,634.36.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

