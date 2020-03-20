Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.59

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.59 and last traded at C$7.73, with a volume of 80459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$19.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.21. The stock has a market cap of $505.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.56%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Joseph Tocci sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$287,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,090,280.79.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

