Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of IVZ opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. Invesco has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 232,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,260,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

