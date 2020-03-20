Investors Purchase High Volume of Landstar System Call Options (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,525 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,442% compared to the typical volume of 60 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,755,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,271,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.74.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.