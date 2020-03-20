Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 6,014 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the average volume of 639 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDS. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HD Supply alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

HDS opened at $28.68 on Friday. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.