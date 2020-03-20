Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of IONS opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $303,660. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

