iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Price Down 8.4% on Analyst Downgrade

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $33.91, 1,694,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,490,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iRobot by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 509,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $23,824,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 573.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 380,297 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in iRobot by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 453,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 148,833 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

