iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.50

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 1664604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,597,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

