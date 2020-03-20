iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.