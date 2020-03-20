Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Insider Francois Pauly Buys 25,000 Shares

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) insider Francois Pauly bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £28,750 ($37,819.00).

LON IWG opened at GBX 134.55 ($1.77) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 402.87. Iwg Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 216.30 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $938.60 million and a PE ratio of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43.

Get IWG alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from IWG’s previous dividend of $2.15. IWG’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IWG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IWG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on IWG from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459 ($6.04).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.