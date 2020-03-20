J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JJSF. CL King initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $124.19 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $108.16 and a twelve month high of $196.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.30.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

