J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $75.35 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 10.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after buying an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after buying an additional 965,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,067.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.