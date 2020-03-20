Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 421,202 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,261,818 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 421,202 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,460,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 32,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 57,450 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $4,687,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,067.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.