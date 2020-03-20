James E. Davison Buys 100,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Director James E. Davison purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,919.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $604.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEL. UBS Group raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

