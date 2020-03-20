Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.63.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after acquiring an additional 431,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after acquiring an additional 633,022 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,544,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

