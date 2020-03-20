Jeereddi Investments LP Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,316,000. Apple accounts for about 9.8% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,079.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

