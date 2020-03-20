Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $88.01 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.23.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,861,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $3,246,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

