Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $22.67 on Thursday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $37.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

