Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Corning Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Corning by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Corning by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.