Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Post Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Post in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.70.

Shares of POST stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.38. Post has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $12,683,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Post by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Post by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

