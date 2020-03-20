Jefferies Financial Group Comments on RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RANJY opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.955 per share. This is a boost from RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

