Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aggreko plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)

Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aggreko in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aggreko’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:ARGKF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14. Aggreko has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

