Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,474 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $592.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.