Jefferies Group LLC Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, February 21st. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $741.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.