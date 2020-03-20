Jefferies Group LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after buying an additional 1,071,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $40.13 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

