Jefferies Group LLC Has $392,000 Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 91.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 41,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Globus Medical by 38.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

