Jefferies Group LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,122 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212,134 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,201,000 after purchasing an additional 559,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,313,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $3.23 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

